Fahd Academy enter Inter-School Cricket semis

KARACHI: Fahd Academy cruised into the semi-finals of PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament as they beat FF Public School by 45 runs in their quarter-final here at the RLCA Gulberg Ground.

Fahd Academy batted first and put on board 183 runs before being bowled out in 36.4 overs. Danish Afridi top scored for the side with 46 runs. Azghan Arshad and Naveed Ahmed took three wickets each.

FF Public School were dismissed for 138 in 36.2 overs. Mir Hamza was the top scorer for the side with 48 runs. Saif Ali and Mohammad Yaqoob took two wickets each.Al-Fatima, Kamran Public and Ibrahim Ali Bhai schools had already reached the semi-finals. The semi-finals and the final will be played at the Naya Nazimabad Ground on December 14, 15 and 16.