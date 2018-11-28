Deep divisions

It seems that the sitting government is trying its level best to divide the Pakistani people by victimising members of the opposition to unimaginable levels. The opposition is being cornered in every manner. While it is true that the corrupt must be punished, it is essential for the authorities concerned to ensure across-the-board accountability. If the prevalent situation continues to exist, the country will soon become a state of revenge.

It is disappointing to see that instead of adopting confidence building measures to bring harmony among various political parties, the current government is promoting hatred. This situation would lead us nowhere and weaken us even more. The PTI has been in power for the first time, it is probably inexperienced to run the state’s affairs. It urgently needs to move towards stability by tackling important issues collectively. The PTI must analyse its 100 days performance and learn not to repeat these blunders. Self-praise without any performance is detrimental to progress and prosperity of a country.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi