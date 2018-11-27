Shahzad makes early exit in Federal Cup National Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Fourth seed ageing Shahzad Khan was the opening day casualty in the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships that got into action at the DA PTF Complex with the main round Monday.

Shamael Chaudhry (UK based Pakistani) sent Shahzad packing with 6-4, 3-2 (rtd) victory.

Shamael won the first set by breaking Shahzad serve once. The fourth seed however found going tough in the second set and retired midway to present a chance to Shamael to play Waqas Malik in the second round. Waqas Malik beat Tahirullah 7-5, 6-3 in the opening round of men’s singles Monday.

Qualifier Subhan Bin Salik and experienced Shakirullah Khan (Peshawar) were seen battling it out in another interesting match on the opening day. Subhan Bin Salik after losing the first set 2-6, change the pace & style of game took the second set by breaking 9th game of Shakirullah 6-4. In the third set Subhan displayed good game and did not allow his opponent to settle down and won the set and match 6-3.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) inaugurated the tournament Monday morning. Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Patron PTF, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association, Col. Gul Rehman Secretary PTF and other distinguished guests and officials of PTF were present on the occasion.

Results: Men’s singles (first round): Aqeel Khan bt Malik Abdul Rehman 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Ch. bt Zalan Khan 6-2, 7-6(3); Subhan Bin Salik bt Shakirullah 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt Abdal Haider 6-4, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Ejaz Ahmed Khan 6-3, 6-1; Abbas Khan bt Aqib Omer 6-2, 7-6(7); Shahid Afridi bt Moosa Ch 6-4, 6-1; M Shoaib bt Farhanullah 6-0, 6-3; Heera Ashiq bt Abdullah Adnan 6-0, 6-2; Barkatullah bt Shaheen Mehmood 6-3, 6-3; M.Waqas Malik bt Tahirullah 7-5, 6-3; Shameal Ch bt Shahzad Khan 6-4 3-2 (Retd.); Mudassar Murtaza bt Ikramullah 6-4, 6-1; Asadullah bt Gibran-ul-Haq 6-4, 6-4; Abid Ali Akber bt Zaid Mujahid 6-1, 6-0; M Abid bt Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0.

Main draw under-18 singles (first round): M Shoaib bt Ihtisham Arif 6-0, 6-0; Semizeb Khan bt Nalian Abbas 6-0, 6-4; M. Zaryab bt S. M.Ahmed 6-1, 6-0; Osma Khan bt M Abdullah 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; Aqib Umer bt Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3; M.Huzaifa Khan bt Abdullah Hanan Khan 7-6(3) 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik bt Hamid Israr 7-6(1), 6-3; Ahmed Asjad bt Ghufran Faiz 6-1, 6-0; Moosa Ch bt Kashan Umer 7-5, 6-0; Parbhat Kumar bt M.Talah Khan 6-1, 6-1; Hassan Ali bt Shaeel Tahir 6-1, 7-6(3); Abdullah Adan bt Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Uzair Khan bt Izhar Iftikhar 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Kamran Khan bt Adnan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Zalan Khan bt Sikandar Amin 6-0, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0.