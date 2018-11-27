Computerise LG offices: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for computerisation of all offices of local government across the province and completing the process before the commencement of new Local Govt System in the province.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Abdul Aleem Khan for completing job training for the employees and introducing line tab system in minimum possible time. He said induction of computerisation would directly help monitor day to day working of local body institutions in Punjab and corruption could be minimised.

The senior minister directed for devising financial audit model and apart from internal audit there would be third party evaluation of accounts in every two years. He said through comprehensive audit mechanism strict monitoring will be ensured with zero tolerance on corruption for which this computerisation process will help a lot.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan was based upon elimination of corruption and foolproof arrangements are being assured also in the upcoming local bodies set-up that there would be no pilferage of funds as well.