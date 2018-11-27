HBL offers personal loans through app

KARACHI: HBL, the largest bank of Pakistan, has become the first bank in the country to offer instant personal loan through its mobile application, a statement said on Monday.

HBL Aamir Kureshi Global Consumer Banking Head said, “HBL is pleased to give unparalleled convenience to its customers by digitising loan approval and disbursal. The entire process is paperless, and the loan can even be disbursed within minutes. The customer response has been extremely encouraging so far and we have disbursed over 1,000 loans in less than 30 days of the launch.”

Currently, the product was available to selected salaried customers across Pakistan, exclusively through HBL Mobile. Customers could avail the service by simply logging in to their HBL Mobile and applying through the loan option in the menu bar.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, one of the first customers to take an instant personal loan through HBL Mobile, said, “It took me less than 60 minutes to go through the process, and I had my desired loan amount in my account instantly.” This innovative service enables the customer to apply for and avail a loan without visiting any branch or filling out lengthy forms.