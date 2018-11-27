Dust in the wind

Karachi has been facing severe dust pollution for many months now. The ongoing road construction work and the burning of garbage in the open are contributing a lot towards the pollution which is negatively affecting asthma patients. The government needs to take effective steps to curb dust pollution.

There must be a complete ban on the burning of garbage in the open air. In addition, the healthcare authorities should start awareness campaigns to help people understand the adverse effects of dust pollution and the steps they can take on an individual level to combat pollution.

Zain Gul

Karachi