Accused testifies in Paragon Housing scam

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate of district courts on Monday recorded statement of Qaiser Amin Butt, an accused in Paragon Housing scam.

The NAB officials produced Qaiser Amin before the magisterial court of Amir Raza Baitu for recording of his statement under 164 CrPC. It has learnt that the judge recorded statement of Qaiser Amin in person. As per court sources, Qaiser in his statement said that he started his property business in 1998. He claimed that in 2002, Khawaja Saad Rafique introduced him with Nadeem Zia. He said that in 2006, he started business with Nadeem Zia on 50 percent partnership but now Nadeem Zia is owner of 92 percent of the business.

However, counsel of the accused implored the court to not record statement of his client claiming that his client is under pressure of the NAB. It is pertinent to mention here that Paragon City is allegedly owned by Khwaja Saad Rafique. The bureau had written to the PLDC to submit record regarding its project Ashiana Iqbal, Lahore, for which an agreement was signed between the PLDC and Anhui Construction Engineering Group owned by Director Paragon Exchange Ali Sajjad, Bismillah Engineering Company owned by the chief executive of Paragon City Nadeem Zia and Sparco Group.

Furthermore, the bureau had arrested Muneer Zia and Umar Zia, brothers of Paragon City Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nadeem Zia. However, Nadeem Zia is still at large and most probably has fled the country.