Dam campaign revives spirit of 1965 war: CJ

MANCHESTER: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday night said all Pakistanis were taking the lead in contributing funds for construction of dams and he only witnessed this passion during the 1965 war. “All Pakistanis are very exuberant and contributing with passion,” he said while speaking to Geo News here after his successful live telethon, reports Geo. “From a four-year-old to an 84-year-old, the entire country is proactive. This is no ordinary situation and has become a campaign,” he added. The chief justice continued, “The entire nation is involved and I have never seen such passion before except maybe during the 1965 war. I appreciate this passion.” Responding to a question about his announcement of starting an awareness campaign for family planning from next month in the face of a "population blast" happening in the country, the top judge said, “We had created a task force on family planning under Health Secretary Captain (retd) Zahid Saeed which comprised experts from all over Pakistan.”

“The task force has compiled a report and will hold a conference at the Supreme Court in mid-December (December 12 or 13) which will be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and me,” he added.

Justice Nisar further stressed that if population growth was not curbed then resources will shrink and disparity will increase.

“These are fundamental issues of the country,” he asserted. The chief justice is currently visiting the United Kingdom (UK) to raise funds for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.