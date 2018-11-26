Students exhibit creative, critical skills

Rawalpindi : An inter house debate competition was held at the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School with an objective of providing an opportunity to the students to exhibit their creative, critical and communication skills that are deemed imperative for their personal growth and social upbringing.

Students from sixth till 10th standard competed in the bilingual debate contest. The topic of English debate contest was “Does money mean happiness”, while the title for Urdu debates was “Is social media spoiling or bringing an improvement in society”.

The Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association Finance Secretary Ibadur Rehman and former finance secretary, Imadul Hassan Abbasi were the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof. Naseem Ijaz did not rule out the importance of money saying it was imperative for human beings. However, he was critical

of excessive use of social media saying it was reason behind rise in crime rate of the society and nothing but waste of time.

He called upon the students to spend their precious time on studies instead of wasting it on social media.

In his concluding remarks, Hassan bin Hafeez, Head Boy of the Boys Wing was of the view that use of social media was harmful for society. “Instead people should know how to use this mode of communication in their lives positively,” he added.

Girls Wing’s Head Girl Laiba Sajjad was of the view that there was no doubt that without money life could not be easy but happiness in lives does not come with money.

The first position in the Urdu debate contest was won by Pakeeza from class 10, while second position was grabbed by 9th class’s Raheela, whereas Doha Sohail was adjudged third. From the Boys Wing, Talal Masood, won the contest, while Mohammad Saim and Ali Kausar stood second and third respectively.

The English declamation contest, from the Girls Wing was won by, Zahra Batool, from class 10, while second position was grabbed by Ajneeha of the same class. While from the Boys Wing, Asad Bukhari won the contest, while Usman and Faisal stood second and third respectively.

In the end Association members and principal congratulated the students on their success and teachers and staff for making the event a success.