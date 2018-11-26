Gratuity demanded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Former president of the National Labour Federation (NLF) Shamsur Rehman has demanded immediate release of gratuity of retired employees of the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), Taxila.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the labour leader said around 200 employees of HMC who retired during the last one month were yet to receive their gratuity.
