close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Gratuity demanded

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

Rawalpindi: Former president of the National Labour Federation (NLF) Shamsur Rehman has demanded immediate release of gratuity of retired employees of the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), Taxila.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the labour leader said around 200 employees of HMC who retired during the last one month were yet to receive their gratuity.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad