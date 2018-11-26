Chad president in first-ever visit to Israel

JERUSALEM: Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is due to arrive in Israel on Sunday for a first-ever visit to the country, decades after diplomatic relations were severed between the two nations. It will be the first visit by a leader of the Muslim-majority West African nation to the Jewish State, leading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dub the occasion “historic” in a statement. The two leaders are to meet on Sunday, but further details of the visit have not yet been released. Diplomatic relations between Israel and Chad were severed in 1972, according to Netanyahu´s office, which said the visit was down to the premier´s diplomatic efforts. Chad is one of several West African states engaged in Western-backed operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State jihadists.