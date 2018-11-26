Ammunition, arms recovered

PESHAWAR: Police during an action in Chughulpura village recovered arms and ammunition and arrested two persons. An official of the Capital City Police said 278 rifles, 39 pistols and over 5000 rounds were recovered when the cops raided a warehouse in Chughulpura. Police said two persons Faqir Hussain and Shah Khalid were arrested. They said the weapons were being smuggled to down country.