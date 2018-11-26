Encroachments removed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) as part of its anti-encroachment operation confiscated 69 truckloads of goods from different areas of the city during last three weeks.

According to a MCR spokesman, on the special directive of Lahore High court (LHC), the teams of MCR removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared the footpaths occupied by the vendors in several markets and roads including Ganjmandi, Sabzi Mandi, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Kohati Bazaar, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market, Fawara Chowk, Bohar Bazaar, Mochi Market, Amarpura, Bani Chowk, Sadiqabad and confiscated goods of encroachers while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

He said the enforcement staff would continue the operationand violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated, adding that despite repeated warnings given, encroachments have not been removed. Now onward strict action in accordance with the law is being taken.