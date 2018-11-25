Bangladesh finish off West Indies in three days

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Taijul Islam claimed 6-33 as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 64 runs on Saturday in the first match of their two-Test series.

Chasing a target of 204 runs in Chittagong, West Indies stuttered from the start and were all out for 139 on the stroke of tea on the third day, suffering their first defeat in Bangladesh in seven Tests.

Sunil Ambris was the last man dismissed after top-scoring for the visitors with 43. He had put on a 63-run partnership with Jomel Warrican for the ninth wicket to lift West Indies from 75 for eight to revive an unlikely hope.

But Mehidy Hasan dismissed Warrican for 41, and Taijul sealed the contest in the next over with the wicket of Ambris.

Left-arm spinner Taijul led Bangladesh’s attack with his seventh five-wicket haul in Tests, while Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy each picked up two wickets.

West Indies’ chase got off to a disastrous start, sinking to 11-4 at the lunch break before an attacking 27 off 19 by Shimron Hetmyer provided the visitors a brief respite.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bis-hoo earlier claimed three wickets in the morning to finish with 4-26 as West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 125 runs in their second innings.

Bangladesh spinners responded almost immediately when Shakib drew Kieran Powell forward for Mushfiqur Rahim to accomplish a simple stumping, making Shakib the first Bangladeshi cricketer to claim 200 wickets in Tests.

Shakib drew an edge from Shai Hope before a two-wicket burst by Taijul, who trapped Roston Chase for a duck and Kraigg Brathwaite in the same over, leaving the West Indies in dire straits.

The collapse dashed any West Indies satisfaction from wrapping up the Bangladesh innings, with the hosts only adding 70 runs to their overnight score after resuming play on 55-5.

Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored for Bangladesh with 31 in the second innings, but not before he was dropped by Hope off Bishoo on 15.

Pace bowler Gabriel took the first breakthrough of the day when he bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 19.

Mehidy and Mahmudullah tried to rebuild the innings, putting on 37 for the seventh wicket before Mehidy was removed by Bishoo for 18.

Score Board

TOSS: BANGLADESH

BANGLADESH FIRST INNINGS 324 (Mominul 120; Gabriel 4-70).

WEST INDIES FIRST INNINGS 246 (Hetmyer 63, Dowrich 63; Nayeem 5-61, Shakib 3-43).

BANGLADESH SECOND INNINGS (overnight 55-5)

Imrul b Warrican 2

Soumya c Brathwaite b Chase 11

Mominul lbw b Chase 12

Mithun b Bishoo 17

Shakib c Gabriel b Warrican 1

Mushfiqur b Gabriel 19

Mehidy c Dowrich b Bishoo 18

Mahmudullah c Hope b Bishoo 31

Nayeem c Hope b Bishoo 5

Taijul c Warrican b Chase 1

Mustafizur not out 2

Extras (B-2, LB-1, NB-3) 6

Total (All out, 35.5 overs) 125

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-32, 4-35, 5-53, 6-69, 7-106, 8-122, 9-123, 10-125.

BOWLING: Roach 1-0-11-0, Warrican 16-2-43-2, Chase 6.5-1-18-3, Bishoo 9-0-26-4, Gabriel 3-0-24-1.

WEST INDIES SECOND INNINGS

Brathwaite lbw b Taijul 8

Powell st Mushfiqur b Shakib 0

Hope c Mushfiqur b Shakib 3

Ambris c Mushfiqur b Taijul 43

Chase lbw b Taijul 0

Hetmyer c Nayeem b Mehidy 27

Dowrich lbw b Taijul 5

Bishoo b Taijul 2

Roach lbw b Taijul 1

Warrican c Shakib b Mehidy 41

Gabriel not out 0

Extras (B-9) 9

Total (All out, 35.2 overs) 139

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-11, 3-11, 4-11, 5-44, 6-51, 7-69, 8-75, 9-138, 10-139.

BOWLING: Shakib 7-0-30-2, Nayeem 7-1-29-0, Taijul 11.2-2-33-6, Mehidy 8-1-27-2, Mustafizur 2-0-11-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Illingworth (ENG); TV Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI); Match Referee: David Boon (AUS).