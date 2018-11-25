Tribal districts to get modern facilities

PESHAWAR: Subcommittee of Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas in its meeting on Saturday said that militancy-affected erstwhile tribal areas would be provided facilities available to citizens of the developed cities.

The meeting chaired by its convener, Senator Fida Muhammad was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kohat and attended by Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi, SenatorTahir Aurangzeb, Commissioner Kohat Division and concerned officials of Education, Health, Water Supply, Irrigation, Public Health, Forests, Mines and Communication and Works departments.

Participants of the meeting discussed in detail various matters relating to Frontier Regions (FR) Kohat, Kurram and Orakzai districts.

The meeting was also briefed regarding public departments, infrastructure, facilities andproblems of Orakzai, Kurram and FR Kohat.

Addressing the meeting, Senator Fida Muhammad said that people of tribal areas have rendered matchless sacrifices with unprecedented endurance that would always be remembered.

He said that people living in merged areas would be facilitated and would be provided all the facilities available to population living in big cities like Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

He said that no stone would be left unturned for the development of backward areas and welfare of children residing there.

Senator Fida said that government officials deputed in these backward areas would have to transform themselves and treat everyone equally irrespective of its social status. He urged people to identify issues and problems, adding resources would be utilised for their welfare and well being.