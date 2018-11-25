close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 25, 2018
PHC promotes 22 civil judges as senior civil judges

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the first time introduced the posts of administrative senior civil judges and promoted 22 civil judges as senior civil judges.

As per the notification issued by registrar of the high court, the PHC has introduced administrative senior civil judges throughout the province.

It said the aim of promotions was to cover the ever increasing pendency by specialised administrative support.

“The incumbents shall also perform judicial work in addition to administrative work,” it said, adding this will add to the efforts aimed at realising the vision of the top judiciary of the province to achieve the goals of annual performance year.

It said the provincial government recently approved the posts.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Promotional Administration Committee vide its meeting held on 24th November, 2018, Hon’ble Chief Justice and Judges of this Court are pleased to promote the following Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrate/Illaqa Qazi (BPS-18) to the post of Senior Civil Judges/A’ala Illaqa Qazi (BPS-19),” the notification said.

The promoted judges are Asadullah, Shahid Mehmood, Ejazur Rehman Qazi, Mah Jabeen, Naseer Ahmed, Farhana Tabassum, Syed Hassan Raza Shah, Asghar Ali, Abdul Qayyum Siddiqi, Nasrullah Khan, Ubaidullah, Mohammad Ayaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Zahoor, Islamuddin, Asmatullah, Syed Fazal Wadood, Mohammad Qasim, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Shah Sultan, Qaiser Khan Afridi and Ihsanul Haq.

