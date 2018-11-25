Diplomatic Moot held at Millennium Campus

Islamabad : The Second Day of the biggest event Millennial Model United Nations MMUN 2018 organised by Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad commenced with a noteworthy Diplomatic Moot moderated by the Ambassadors from around the globe representing United Nations member states,

Adel Elarbi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia in Islamabad, Noordeen Mohamed Shahied, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Islamabad, Syed Hassan Raza Former High Commissioner to Malaysia, Additional Secretary Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, General (r) Raza Muhammad Former Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Mauritius and Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq, Chief Executive Officer, Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan.

The Diplomatic Moot is an extra ordinary platform to discuss the most important and sensitive issues and this year the topic of the Diplomatic Moot debate was “Global Humanitarian Crisis”.

The delegates debated in a profound manner on issues related to the refugee crises, Water Scarcity, the Role of UN in Palestine, Yemen, Syria and the Kashmir Conflict. Mr. Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq shaped the Moot to enable the youth with a significant opportunity to speak with the Ambassadors and Diplomats. The profound and knowledgeable intellectual session enlightened the youth and provided them with an opportunity to be guided youth on different aspects of United N and its sessions.

The foreign diplomats were highly pleased and appreciated the encouraging thoughts of the delegates and insisted them to utilize talents to make positive contributions to their society. There were series of questions asked by students like one of the millennial asked as if it is common to hear that countering terrorism is vital for solving refugee crises.