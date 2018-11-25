close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Diplomats briefed on PSCA working

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

LAHORE : A Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad delegation of under-training diplomats from 22 friend-states paid an academic visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The 31-member delegation had in it young diplomats from various countries including; China, Syria, Nepal, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Guinea, Kenya, Tajikistan, Djibouti, Maldives, Thailand, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Gambia, Kosovo, Liberia, Mauritania, Sao Tome & Principe, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

At PSCA, COO Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Muhammad Kamran Khan received and briefed the delegation about the project.

The participants were demonstrated real time application of technologies such as facial recognition, number plate recognition, traffic management and E-challaning en-route to project's various sections namely Emergency Control Centre and Operations & Monitoring Centre.

The delegation praised the project and termed it an achievement, by Punjab province, which has left behind many international security outfits in comparison. It was indeed an improved security profile of Pakistan, said the participants. Punjab Police has both ability and will to achieve such hi-tech transition, they added.

The COO apprised the delegation about the project being unique in a sense that it employed largest number of youths so far than any comparable project anywhere in the world. We also have a moderately capable media monitoring centre which also keeps an eye on Pakistani cyberspace - records and reports trends and sentiments.

