Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Terror attacks

Newspost

November 25, 2018

The Orakzai attack claimed the lives of at least 33 people and left 56 people injured. The law-enforcement agencies need to do more to get rid of the menace of terrorism.

Ishaq DM

Turbat

*****

The horrific attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi is highly condemnable. The aim of these attacks is to stop the completion of the CPEC project which is supposed to be the game changer for Pakistan.

The government should take decisive action to deal with the existing security challenges.

Sangat Nazeer Zehri

Kalat

