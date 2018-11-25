close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Official visit

Newspost

November 25, 2018

Share

After the PM’s recent visit to Malaysia, both the countries have agreed to work together to work on various global and regional issues. They have decided to expand their friendly ties by strengthening their trade relations. They have also signed the MoU on partial abolition of visa requirement for Pakistani nationals. To avoid the IMF package, Pakistan is taking great step by reaching out to friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Imran Khan has also promised to replicate Malaysian economic model. It is hoped that the PTI-led government will take effective measures to bring Pakistan on the path to success and prosperity.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost