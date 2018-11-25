Official visit

After the PM’s recent visit to Malaysia, both the countries have agreed to work together to work on various global and regional issues. They have decided to expand their friendly ties by strengthening their trade relations. They have also signed the MoU on partial abolition of visa requirement for Pakistani nationals. To avoid the IMF package, Pakistan is taking great step by reaching out to friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Imran Khan has also promised to replicate Malaysian economic model. It is hoped that the PTI-led government will take effective measures to bring Pakistan on the path to success and prosperity.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur