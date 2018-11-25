Obhartay Sitaray returns with a treat of young, soulful voices

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) on Saturday held the grand finale of Obhartay Sitaray (Budding Stars) 2018, and it was a treat for the ears, as young, soulful voices echoed through the hall of the hotel.

For this season of Obhartay Sitaray, over 75,000 households from 138 campuses across Karachi participated in the fundraising efforts, while 206 teams comprising 862 students competed in the singing rounds.

One hundred and thirty-four singers participated in the teams’ final, and 150 singers from primary, secondary and senior & college levels competed in the voices’ final.

Obhartay Sitaray is an annual inter-school singing competition that provides students with a platform to prove their singing talent as well as raise funds for the education of TCF’s less-privileged students.

The veteran musicians that graced the event on the judges’ panel were Tina Sani, Afshan Ahmed, Salman Alvi, Shahid Hamid, ZH Fahim, Sultan Arshad Khan and Zoe Viccaji.

TCF President and CEO Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad said: “TCF remains committed to the cause of education and believes in enabling holistic learning for the less-privileged children.”

He said Obhartay Sitaray provides a fantastic ground for aspiring young singers. “It is heartening to see students of TCF and of leading private schools share the same stage. This is a true reflection of TCF’s mission of removing the barriers of class and privilege.”

He added: “We are humbled to have more schools as part of Obhartay Sitaray each year. This ever-growing TCF family marks the victory of education over illiteracy and deprivation.”

Obhartay Sitaray was initiated in 2012 and has now become a signature event of TCF. It is managed by a women’s volunteer group named Supporters of The Citizens Foundation (STCF).

The group actively puts in time, effort, expertise and resources to arrange a vast array of fundraising events to support the cause of an educated and enlightened Pakistan.

“We are grateful to all the schools that participated in Obhartay Sitaray this time round,” said project lead Biba Baseer. “The number of participating schools and students continues to grow in every competition and is a testament to the continued success of the event.”

She said: “A big thank you to all the students for tirelessly raising funds for the TCF children just like them and giving them a chance to get education as well.”

She added: “Obhartay Sitaray has earned the spotlight by becoming a centre for future young musicians. Some students from last year even got selected for Coke Studio.”

TCF Director Nilofer Saeed said the foundation is a non-profit that provides quality education on the doorstep of thousands of underprivileged children. “We had started the Obhartay Sitaray programme some six years ago to explore the hidden talents of students. Students of other schools can also participate.”

She said: “The organisation sets up schools where the children are. The parents pay between Rs10 and Rs100 as school fees. It completely depends on the economic background of the parents. Our basic mission is to promote education and enrol every last one of the out-of-school children.”

TCF Chairman and Founder Director Ateed Riaz said the foundation initially started five schools in 1995. “But today the TCF runs 1,820 schools across the country, that too in suburban areas.”

He said: “TCF has been working to raise the quality of education, particularly in the slum areas, where the poor can have access to quality education. The organisation has produced a number of students who are now serving in top organisations of the country.” He added: “TCF is the first educational organisation where some 12,700 teachers are women, educating over 220,000 children. The organisation ensures that girls represent nearly 50 per cent of the overall student enrolment.”

Final results

Primary level winners: Hamna Masood, Saman Nafees and Sania Vinod of the Hampton School. They sang ‘Main Naraye Mastana’. Runners-up: Hafsa Abdul Hafeez, Soha Aamir, Nehul Anas, Nabeeha Siddiqui and Anaya Mozelle of the St Joseph’s Convent School. They sang ‘Hum Zinda Qaum Hain’.

Secondary level winners: Rumail Abbas, Sakeena Haider, Bisma Kamal, Khushi Mohtaram and Maryam Bilal of the Beaconhouse School. They sang ‘Luddi Hai Jamalo’. Runners-up: Hammad Asif Bawany, Muneeba Ashraf, Ameer Mavia, Ayan Khan and Rasha Khurram of the Happy Home School. They sang ‘Aaya Laariyan’.

College level winners: Hassaan Mohsin, Lailuma Nadeem and Ibad-ur-Rehman of the Alpha College. They sang ‘Umran Lagian’. Runners-up: Eisha Waqar, Fahmali Raheel Sehgal and Inshaal Mairaj of the Cedar College. They sang ‘Zara Chehra Tou Dikhao’.