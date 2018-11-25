Chinese ambassador lauds timely action to foil terrorist attack

The time-tested friendship of Pakistan with China is not acceptable to the enemies of Pakistan who planned the attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday while he met Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing at the CM House.

Chinese Consul General in the city Wang Yu was also present at the meeting along with Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General (IG) of Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

The attack on the Chinese consulate was an unfortunate incident which was thwarted due to the timely action by the provincial government, the CM said.

He added that he had directed the IG to conduct a security audit of all the consulates in Karachi and provide bullet proof jackets to the policemen deployed there.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the timely operation of the provincial government and expressed grief over the loss of lives of two policemen and two civilians in the incident.

The ambassador also thanked the CM for visiting the Chinese consulate just after the attack, saying that the visit infused a sense of confidence and protection into the Chinese staff members.

Chinese team visits guard

The Chinese diplomatic mission in Karachi and Sindh police separately announced a cash reward of Rs500,000 for a private security guard, Muhammad Jumman Kalhoro, who was wounded in the terrorist attack and is currently receiving treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The guard was posted at a barrier outside the consulate and was shot in the pelvis by the terrorists whom he did not let cross the barrier until he fell unconscious.

Diplomatic officials from the Chinese consulate, IG and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani visited Kalhoro at the JPMC and enquired after his health.

“Mr. Liu Yuanli from the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi along with another official visited the injured guard under treatment at the JPMC on Saturday and presented him Rs500,000 for his treatment and welfare,” JPMC Executive Director Dr. Seemin Jamali told The News.

The IG also visited the JPMC and presented Rs500,000 to the guard on behalf of the Sindh police. The police chief called Kalhoro a role model for other security personnel as he did not leave his post and resisted the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the local government minister assured Kalhoro of full support from the provincial government during his treatment.

Ghani told the hospital administration to provide necessary medical treatment to the guard without worrying about expenses.