BRT becomes source of anxiety for people: MPA

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Haroon Bilour said on Friday that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project had become a source of anxiety for the dwellers of the provincial capital.

Through a statement issued here, the ANP lawmaker alleged that the contractor had dug the main artery starting from Chamkani to Hayatabad in Peshawar for Rs4 billion kickback.

“The residents have developed psychological problems and other respiratory diseases due to the delay in completion of the project,” she added.

She termed the BRT project an injustice to the people of Peshawar and said that awarding the contract to a blacklisted company was one of the reasons of failure to complete the project. She said the project was launched for the purpose of corruption and kickbacks. The ANP lawmaker said the BRT was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s tsunami of corruption.