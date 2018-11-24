close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

BRT becomes source of anxiety for people: MPA

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 24, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Haroon Bilour said on Friday that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project had become a source of anxiety for the dwellers of the provincial capital.

Through a statement issued here, the ANP lawmaker alleged that the contractor had dug the main artery starting from Chamkani to Hayatabad in Peshawar for Rs4 billion kickback.

“The residents have developed psychological problems and other respiratory diseases due to the delay in completion of the project,” she added.

She termed the BRT project an injustice to the people of Peshawar and said that awarding the contract to a blacklisted company was one of the reasons of failure to complete the project. She said the project was launched for the purpose of corruption and kickbacks. The ANP lawmaker said the BRT was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s tsunami of corruption.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar