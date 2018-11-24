Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: A man was killed over an old enmity in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday, official sources said.They said one Ashfaq was on his way home when gunmen opened fire on him in Alamgudar area , injuring him seriously.

He was taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex where he succumbed to his injuries.The culprit managed to escape after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the Khassadars reached the site and launched search. They arrested the culprit during the search.