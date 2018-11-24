CECOS, IRP hold 4th innovation summit

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University held 4th Innovation summit in collaboration with the public and private institutions.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

While appreciating the role of CECOS University in promoting education in engineering and management, he motivated the faculty and students to prepare their wings to fly and go beyond the boundaries.

He told the audience not to worry about failure but need to put their utmost efforts with passion to do what they want to excel in. He highlighted the policy of their government for young generation.

More than 300 innovative projects were displayed in technology expo and 100 plus viable technologies were presented in technology sessions for industry and society.

Technical sessions from various public and private institutions were organised and conducted to discuss the challenging issues of academia and industry. Cash awards, appreciation awards and different technology competitions were a part of the summit.

The event attracted participation of government officials, industry CEOs, scientists, funding agencies, students and social activists.

During the summit CECOS University signed MOUs with Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) for the establishment of precision lab and with Center of Excellence, CPEC for research collaboration and with University of Management Technology Lahore for research development and promotion.

On the occasion, VC and President CECOS Muhammad Tanveer Javaid appreciated the efforts of faculty, students, CEO IRP, UMT, Director ORIC CECOS and City University for their hard work and support for holding the summit.