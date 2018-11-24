SZABMU activates search committee to appoint VC

Islamabad : The Academic Council of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has unanimously decided to activate the search committee for selection of a regular Vice Chancellor (VC) for the university.

The decision was taken in the 26th Academic Council meeting, which also developed consensus over continuation of Prof. Abid Zaheer Farooqi as the acting Vice Chancellor of SZABMU till the appointment of a regular VC by the federal government.

The meeting, which was chaired by Prof. Abid Farooqi, was also attended by the Academic Council members including senior faculty of PIMS, Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood, Registrar of SZABMU Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, as well as the the faculty of the university.

The resolution for appointment of the regular VC was forwarded by Dr. Raja Amjad Mahmood, and it got unanimous approval of the Academic Council, which asserted the government to again initiate the Anomalies Committee meant to address issues related to the university and the hospital.