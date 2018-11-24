close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

SZABMU activates search committee to appoint VC

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Share

Islamabad : The Academic Council of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has unanimously decided to activate the search committee for selection of a regular Vice Chancellor (VC) for the university.

The decision was taken in the 26th Academic Council meeting, which also developed consensus over continuation of Prof. Abid Zaheer Farooqi as the acting Vice Chancellor of SZABMU till the appointment of a regular VC by the federal government.

The meeting, which was chaired by Prof. Abid Farooqi, was also attended by the Academic Council members including senior faculty of PIMS, Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood, Registrar of SZABMU Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, as well as the the faculty of the university.

The resolution for appointment of the regular VC was forwarded by Dr. Raja Amjad Mahmood, and it got unanimous approval of the Academic Council, which asserted the government to again initiate the Anomalies Committee meant to address issues related to the university and the hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad