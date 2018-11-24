close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Land reclaimed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division, in a successful anti-encroachment operation, retrieved around one kanal of its land worth over Rs10 million from illegal occupants here on Friday. According to a press release, the operation was carried out in Downside Railway Track near Tajpura level crossing No 5.

