Land reclaimed

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division, in a successful anti-encroachment operation, retrieved around one kanal of its land worth over Rs10 million from illegal occupants here on Friday. According to a press release, the operation was carried out in Downside Railway Track near Tajpura level crossing No 5.
