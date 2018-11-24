Consulate attack condemned

LAHORE Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

He has appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies in thwarting this attack and added that security officials have failed the nefarious designs of the terrorists. He paid rich tributes to the bravery of martyred police officials adding that they have set an example by giving their lives. I pay tributes to their great sacrifices, he added. The chief minister has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. This attack was a conspiracy of enemies of Pakistan who were unnerved due to growing Pakistan-China relations, the chief minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said that martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtar is a pride of Pakistan, a symbol of bravery and courage for the nation. Talented daughters like Maryam Mukhtar are a valuable asset to the country, he added. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and Secretary General Liaqat Baloch strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the bomb blast in Hangu.

In a statement on Friday, the JI leadership said it was the enemy’s nefarious designs to sabotage CPEC and destabilise Pakistan by targeting innocent citizens. They said the main objective of the attack was to make foreign investors flee the country by raising security threats and uncertain situation. They paid tributes to the police and Rangers officials for foiling the terrorist designs and said the nation was proud of its brave security men.