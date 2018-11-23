Sajjad Khishwar performances acknowledged

Rawalpindi : Punjab Minister for Information & Culture, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, has said that artists are ambassadors of love and peace and their valuable contributions to uphold cultural values besides provision of entertainment to the masses are highly commendable.

He stated this while addressing a gathering at Rawalpindi Arts Council organised in honour of legend artist Sajjad Khishwar. A large number of artists and personalities of art and culture including Director Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Waqar Ahmed, Director Public Relations Rawalpindi Hamid Javaid Awan, Dy. Director RAC Sajjad Ahmed, Asma Butt, Kh. Masud, Yar Muhammad, Anjum Malik and others attended the ceremony.

Provincial Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan highly acknowledged the life time performances and contributions of Sajjad Khishwar and assured that Punjab Government would provide every possible assistance and facilities to artists.

Addressing on the occasion, Sajjad Khishwar, expressed his gratitude to Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan for extending financial assistance and appreciated his spirit for promotion of art and culture.