Red Army, Bismillah Sports in Leisure Leagues Inter-Club final

KARACHI: Red Army defeated Phoenix FC, while Bismillah Sports pipped Hazara FC in the semi-finals of the Leisure Leagues Inter-Club Championship at the 16-Star Ground here the other day.

In the first semi-final, Abdullah’s solitary goal helped Red Army overpower Phoenix FC 1-0.Meanwhile, Bismillah Sports overcame stubborn Hazara FC 4-3 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended in a goalless draw.

Earlier in the quarter-finals, Phoenix FC had defeated Magician FC 2-1. Shaheer and Ismail Qayyum scored one goal each for Phoenix FC, while Muddasir score a consolatory goal for Magician FC.

Red Army had overpowered Reed’s College 2-0 with Ali and Ramish scoring one goal each for the winners.Bismillah Sports and Red Army will now meet in the summit clash of the 24-team event.