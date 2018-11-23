Red Army, Bismillah Sports in Leisure Leagues Inter-Club final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Red Army defeated Phoenix FC, while Bismillah Sports pipped Hazara FC in the semi-finals of the Leisure Leagues Inter-Club Championship at the 16-Star Ground here the other day.
In the first semi-final, Abdullah’s solitary goal helped Red Army overpower Phoenix FC 1-0.Meanwhile, Bismillah Sports overcame stubborn Hazara FC 4-3 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended in a goalless draw.
Earlier in the quarter-finals, Phoenix FC had defeated Magician FC 2-1. Shaheer and Ismail Qayyum scored one goal each for Phoenix FC, while Muddasir score a consolatory goal for Magician FC.
Red Army had overpowered Reed’s College 2-0 with Ali and Ramish scoring one goal each for the winners.Bismillah Sports and Red Army will now meet in the summit clash of the 24-team event.
