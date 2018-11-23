WAPDA crush Baloch FC, Army hold K-Electric

KARACHI: Former four-time champions WAPDA whipped minnows Nushki’s Baloch FC 3-0 in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KPT Stadium on Thursday.

Ahmad Faheem gave WAPDA the lead in the 41st minute. At half-time, they were leading 1-0.In the second half, WAPDA doubled their lead through Adnan Saeed in the 81st minute. Adeel then added to the misery of the rivals when he hit another in the last minute to seal a comfortable win for his side.Meanwhile, here at the KMC Stadium, the match between Army and K-Electric ended in a goalless draw.Both sides offered tough resistance to each other but could not strike due to poor finishing.

K-Electric coach Hassan Baloch said they missed several chances.“It was not a good day for us. Our key strikers Murtaza and Rasool missed several chances. We played well but luck did not favour us,” Hassan told ‘The News’.The one point took K-Electric to 21 points from 13 matches.