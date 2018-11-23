close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
November 23, 2018
Affordable medicines

November 23, 2018

To get a medical checkup, people go to certified doctors whose consultation fee causes a dent in people’s pockets. In addition, the rising price of medicines. According to the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, drug prices have increased by 50 percent of the CPI for scheduled/essential medicines and by 70 percent for the non-scheduled medicines. Similarly, the threshold drugs (having price less than Rs3 per tablet) were increased by 100 percent of the CPI. For at least 80 percent of the Pakistani pollution, this ends up becoming a huge expense.

Under such circumstances, an initiative by a pharmaceutical company is being seen as the only ray of hope. The company, in collaboration with the government, offers high-quality FDA-approved imported medicines for just $1 a month per treatment. This programme is being carried out to help the patients who cannot afford such expensive medicines on their own.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi

