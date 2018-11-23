close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Senior citizens

Newspost

November 23, 2018

Share

After retirement, senior citizens often invest in government-backed national savings scheme. The return on such investment is not high, but it is enough to meet small expenses. Certificate holders people regularly pay tax on the profit received on the savings.

The government should stop taking tax from retired and old citizens and instead work on providing incentives to the citizens who have worked hard and contributed towards the country’s economy. There should be concession on travelling, healthcare facilities and other essential items for senior citizens.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost