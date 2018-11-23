Senior citizens

After retirement, senior citizens often invest in government-backed national savings scheme. The return on such investment is not high, but it is enough to meet small expenses. Certificate holders people regularly pay tax on the profit received on the savings.

The government should stop taking tax from retired and old citizens and instead work on providing incentives to the citizens who have worked hard and contributed towards the country’s economy. There should be concession on travelling, healthcare facilities and other essential items for senior citizens.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi