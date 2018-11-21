Plea seeking exhumation of Samiul Haq’s body rejected

NOWSHERA: A local court on Tuesday rejected the application of the Rawalpindi Police seeking the exhumation of the body of Maulana Samiul Haq.

The court of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Wali Mohmand delivered the verdict after hearing arguments from the lawyers.

The Darul Uloom Haqqania also produced a fatwa in court disallowing the exhumation of Maulana Samiul Haq’s body. The Rawalpindi Police had submitted an application with the District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Rawalpindi, seeking permission to exhume the body of Maulana Samiul Haq.

The DSJ Rawalpindi had forwarded the application to the DSJ Nowshera Nasrullah Khan Gandapur.

Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Wali Mohmand had been tasked with fulfilling the formalities. The Rawalpindi Police had taken the plea in its application that it was necessary to exhume the body to ascertain the causes behind the death of the Maulana. The post-mortem of Maulana Samiul Haq could not be conducted after his assassination as his family did not allow it.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami acting head Maulana Hamidul Haq and Darul Uloom Haqqania administrator Maulana Anwarul Haq while speaking at a meeting in Akora Khattak had ruled out the possibility to exhume the body. They had asserted that nobody would be allowed to exhume the body as it was an un-Islamic act and amounted to disrespect.

Talking to reporters after the court hearing, JUI-S acting head Maulana Hamidul Haq said that other means should be used to investigate the murder.

The JUI-S acting head said though the post-mortem should have been conducted after the assassination, he had consulted his family and the religious scholars, who had advised him not to allow it.