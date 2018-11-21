Over 70 militants surrender in Quetta

QUETTA: As part of the ongoing political reconciliation in Balochistan, over 70 militants and a commander of a banned organisation surrendered to the government on Tuesday. The insurgents announced entering into the national mainstream and pledged loyalty to the nation and vowed to work for the betterment and progress of the country. The militants and the commander, Marri, from the proscribed Balochistan Republican Army surrendered during a ceremony held in the courtyard of the Balochistan Assembly in provincial capital. The ceremony was attended by Nawab Changez Marri, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar and Frontier Corps Balochistan Brigadier Tasawwur Sultan. During the surrender ceremony, the militant commander lamented that the group’s leader lived out of the country and instructed youth in Balochistan to rebel against the state. He requested other militants to lay down their arms and work for the development of the country and also thanked the government for allowing them to rejoin society.