Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Man kills friend

Karachi

A man surrendered to the police on Tuesday after murdering his friend and dumping his body in Malir. Police said a man’s body packed in a gunny bag was found in the Malir Cantonment area on Monday. Identified as 42-year-old Muhammad Shafiq, a retired army man, he was shot dead by his friend Mushtaq over a personal dispute. Memon Goth SHO Muhammad Gulzar said Mushtaq had recently purchased a car from Shafiq and caused a dispute between them over it.

