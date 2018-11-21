Man kills friend

A man surrendered to the police on Tuesday after murdering his friend and dumping his body in Malir. Police said a man’s body packed in a gunny bag was found in the Malir Cantonment area on Monday. Identified as 42-year-old Muhammad Shafiq, a retired army man, he was shot dead by his friend Mushtaq over a personal dispute. Memon Goth SHO Muhammad Gulzar said Mushtaq had recently purchased a car from Shafiq and caused a dispute between them over it.