Zalmi aims to promote cricket in Turkey

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation aims to strengthen Pak-Turkey Friendship and for that an MOU was signed in Islamabad between Zalmi Foundation and Turkey Developing Sports Branches Federation. After promoting cricket in Austria and China, Peshawar Zalmi aims to promote cricket in Turkey and play an important role.

For this, an MOU was signed between Zalmi Foundation and Turkey Sports Developing Organization in the Turkish Embassy, Islamabad. Chairman, Javed Afridi signed on behalf of the Zalmi Foundation whereas the President of the sports developing organization, Hassan Atazurk signed on behalf of Turk organisation.