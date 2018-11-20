Minister asks doctors to be punctual

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday asked clinical staff in public health facilities to maintain their attendance in order to avoid any unpleasant situation. She was chairing a meeting of primary and secondary healthcare department.

“Achieving target of clinical attendance is a must,” she said. She directed the officials concerned to issue appreciation letters to administrators of that hospital with good attendance however warned that strict departmental action would be taken against those who fail to achieve the target.

She expressed her dissatisfaction over low attendance in two districts and sought explanation from CEOs concerned. The meeting was briefed about ongoing drug procurement process. “Tendering process has been begun and bids would be opened in 30 districts from first week of December,” the meeting was informed.

Dr Yasmin said any health center facing shortage of medicines could use additional stock elsewhere in the same district. Moreover director general health service’s office could also be contacted for any drug supply in any emergency.

Meanwhile, the minister reviewed proposal of Mother & Child Centre project in a meeting held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU). Vice-Chancellor Prof Aamir Zaman Khan briefed about the project. “Mother & Child Centre would be constructed at Sir Gangaram Hospital on available piece of land,” said the minister adding that there would be 18 operation theaters in 450 bedded centre.

child labour: Minister for HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine in a message on international Day of Children has said the purpose of observing this day is to rid children of child labour and provide them maximum opportunities of education.

He said training, education and proper care of children are essential for progress and prosperity of the country. He said it is collective responsibility of society to play its due role in eliminating child labour and grooming children.

The minister said the Punjab government has undertaken effective legislation for curbing child labour and made comprehensive measures for this purpose. He said there is a need to work as a team to eliminate child labour.

special children: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that helping special children and making them an important part of society is a way to thank Allah’s blessings on us. He said that it was not only the duty of the government but every individual should also participate in such activities that help kids who are mentally or physically challenged. He expressed the remarks in a meeting of Patterns Committee of Rising Sun Institute, chaired by ex-Governor Lieutenant General (r) Khalid Maqbool, which was attended by other members also.