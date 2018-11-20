AMC inauguration ceremony

LAHORE: Ameerud-din Medical College (AMC) on Monday organised inauguration ceremony of the 7th session of AMC for 2018-23 in which former principal Prof Tariq Salahud-din was the chief guest. AMC Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab presided over the session.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Tayyab congratulated the newly admitted students. Prof Tariq said in recent years AMC has set new record in the medical profession and all the credit goes to the teachers and students who have completed their study and started professional life. He expressed hope that all students would become a valuable asset for the nation and the institution. Prof Tayyab said thousands of students wish to come in the medical field. Those who have got admission now have a great responsibility to come up to the expectations of their parents. He also urged female students not to sit at homes, after completion, and join practical field to serve ailing humanity. He said patients coming to the doctors were actually a challenge for them for which they have to be answerable to Allah Almighty.

white coats: In the medical profession, a new tradition has been set where teachers and professors wore 100 white coats. According to the details, in the inaugural session of MBBS 2018-23, teachers gave white coats to 58 boys and 42 girls while this activity was aimed in increasing the respect and affection between teachers and students.

PU moot: Punjab University’s Institute of Education and Research (IER) will organise three-day 6th international conference on Research in Education (ICORE) with the theme of “Reaching the Unreached thorough Quality Education”. The opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday (today) at PU’s Faisal Auditorium. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest while PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others will attend the event.