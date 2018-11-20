Wheelchair ramps

A few days back I took my elderly, wheelchair-bound relative to a bank. Upon our arrival, we found out that there was no wheelchair ramp. With great difficulty and help from fellow customers, we lift the wheelchair and managed to enter the bank. At that moment I realised that we don’t understand the importance of having a ramp installed outside buildings because we have never faced such situations.

It is unfortunate that in our country, a large number of buildings’ entry points are deprived of wheelchair ramps. The federal government should direct all private and state-owned public dealing offices to install a wheelchair ramp in front of their offices.

Aley Raza

Karachi