Tue Nov 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
GB, AJK, Hazara journalists visit ISPR

November 20, 2018

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of Journalists from Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Hazara Division visited ISPR and interacted with DG ISPR, says a press release.

Journalists shared their feedback on security situation and development work under taken by the Pakistan Army. The DG ISPR apprised them of the situation along the Line of Control and Indian Ceasefire Violations (CFV) deliberately targeting innocent civilians.

The DG ISPR said that despite restricted liberty of action for response to Indian fire due to presence of our Kashmiri brethren on both sides of the LOC, Indian fire is always effectively responded focusing on Indian posts only being a professional and responsible Army. The DG ISPR said that Pakistan looks for peace yet any misadventure shall be responded befittingly.

