Five suspects arrested in encounters

Police claimed to have arrested five suspected criminals during two separate encounters in Shah Latif Town and Ferozabad localities.

Officials said that three suspects were arrested from Block 2, PECHS within the limits of Ferozabad police station after a shootout. Two of the suspects were detained in an injured condition and were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment first.

According to SHO Aurangzeb Khattak, the police also recovered three Kalashnikovs, two pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.

The injured suspects were later identified as Abdul Khaliq and Abdul Qayyum, while their third companion was Daud. The officer said that the suspects were involved in various incidents of street crimes. Cases were registered against them.

Similarly, two more suspects were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police left them injured in Pir Sarhandi Goth in Shah Latif Town. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol and a rickshaw from their possession.

The suspects, who were shifted to JPMC, were identified as Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Qasim. They were said to be involved in street crimes. Two of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fire. Police are searching for them.