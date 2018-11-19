Jamalluddin, Rida Naveed win drag race competitions

PESHAWAR: Jamalluddin from Peshawar and Rida Naveed from Lahore won the first drag race competitions held at Regi Lalma Model Town on Sunday.

Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), Frontier 4x4 Club, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), City District Government and Pak Wheels, the racers from all over Pakistan participated in the competitions.

Officials from TCKP, Frontier 4x4 Club President Babar Khan and representatives of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), City district government, Pak Wheels and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

The racers had brought various speeding and sports vehicles. In category A: AWD unlimited, B: RWD unlimited, C: 2WD Turbo Max 4 Cylinder, D: AWD Turbo - Stock Turbo- 4 Cylinder, E: 1601cc up till maximum 6 cylinders-naturally aspirated, F: 0 to 1600cc - naturally aspirated, G: 4WD SUV’s/trucks and category-H which was of specified for female were allowed to drive any kind of vehicles.

Jamalluddin was declared overall winner in the men’s competitions after he covered the 400-metre long track in 9.713 seconds. Mohsin stood second by covering the distance in 10.43 seconds.

Similarly, Rida Naveed clinched the top position in women’s contests as she covered the track in 12.22 seconds, Asma Siddiqui stood second with 14.62 seconds to cover the track. Another woman racer, Aneela, from Peshawar covered the track in 16.58 seconds and got third position.

In category B, Sardar Hassan Sadiq clinched first position by covering the track in 11.45 seconds, Saad stood second with 12.98 seconds and Shahab got third position as he covered the track in 14.91 seconds.

In category C, Waqas, Junaid Qureshi and Bilal Jillani clinched first, second and third position respectively. Similarly, Amir Khan Durrani, Sher Khan and Sardar Hassan got first, second and third position in category D, while Chaudhry Shah Zeb and Maaz Tariq stood first and second in category E.

In category F, Hamza Sarwar stood first and Ghazanfar Agha got second position in the drag race competitions. Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, has directed to organise the drag race event as part of the initiative to promote adventure tourism in the province.