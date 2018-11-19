Package for erstwhile Fata soon: governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a big package for the tribal districts soon.

During a meeting with the elders from North Waziristan tribal district here at Governor’s House, he said that the government was well aware of the issues confronting the people of tribal districts.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was also present on the occasion. The tribal elders discussed the issues arising in the wake of KP-Fata merger and gave their suggestions and opinion in this regard.

The governor said that the purpose of the merger was to develop the tribal districts and improve their lives, adding that the respect, honour and protection of tribal people was the government’s responsibility. He said that no personnel of Khassadar and Levies would be disturbed, and their employment would continue in their respective areas.