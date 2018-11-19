Extortionist arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested an alleged extortionist from Qazi Killay on Ring Road on Sunday. An official of the CTD said that Ibrahim was a member of the Tehrik-e-Taliban, Ahrar Group, and was wanted by the police for making calls for extortion to locals and later bombing their houses.
