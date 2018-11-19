close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

Extortionist arrested

Peshawar

November 19, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested an alleged extortionist from Qazi Killay on Ring Road on Sunday. An official of the CTD said that Ibrahim was a member of the Tehrik-e-Taliban, Ahrar Group, and was wanted by the police for making calls for extortion to locals and later bombing their houses.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar