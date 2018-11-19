Orientation session for new entrants

Rawalpindi: The Centre of Advance Studies in Health & Technology (CASHT) organised a day-long ‘Orientation Session’ for its new-coming students, registered in Fall Semester in various programmes offered by the institute, says a press release.

The new entrants as well as the existing students of CASHT’s Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT), Radiology and Imaging Technology (RIT) participated in the daylong moot while parents of students, teaching staff of CASHT and representatives from management staff were also present on the occasion.

The CASHT management welcomed the students in the institute and expressed the hope that they would successfully come out of the institute as professional doctors on completion of their respective courses.

They were informed about the rules and regulations of the institution and also briefed on various initiatives and future prospectus of the institute.Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik while greeting the students on becoming the part of CASHT, highlighted the need for handwork, dedication and consistency for achieving success life.

He was of the view that the students should not choose their careers keeping in view monetary gains only, rather they should focus on bigger targets of serving their society and becoming valuable citizens of their country.

Meanwhile, existing students of the campus shared their experience with new comers about their experience in the CASHT and informed them that there were many positives that make them feel proud to have been affiliated with this august institution of education and to be known as CASHTIANS. The Centre of Advance Studies in Health & Technology (CASHT) has established state-of-the art Physiotherapy Clinic at its main campus in Commercial Market, Rawalpindi.

The purpose of the clinic is to service the common masses as well as ensure practical hands-on training to its enrolled students throughout their career. The clinic offers many facilities including complete check-up, diagnosis and tests and treatment sessions.