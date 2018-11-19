Wahab presented true picture of Islam

LAHORE: Haji Abdul Wahab, head of Tableeghi Jamaat, led a non violent movement of Tableegh spreading peace & harmony in the country; his services for the country and for Muslims would be remembered in the history, people said it is great loss for the country. Mujahid Munir, a resident of Township, said that Haji Abdul Wahab always preached love. He never used words of hatred against any group. He tried to unite the Muslims Ummah, said Mujahid Munir while talking to The News. “Haji Abdul Wahab devoted his full life for the noble effort of Daawat & Tableegh, said Javed Barkat and said it is a great loss to the Ummah. His contribution to religious affairs would be remembered, said he while highlighting the aspects of Abdul Wahab’s life. He led his life with the philosophy of peace and protection. He has presented the real face of Islam through his teachings and universal message of Islam which is peace, mutual respect of human being, said Hafiz Muhammad Rab Nawaz.