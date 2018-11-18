Problems faced by tax payers to be mitigated

Islamabad : A delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) led by its President Syed Tauqeer Bukhari, held a meeting with Dr. Basheerullah Khan, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, RTO, Rawalpindi (RT)O here Saturday.

Bench Committee Syed Tanseer Bukhari, SVP Faraz Fazal Sheikh, JS Sofia Akhtar, Finance Secretary Safeer Ahmed, Shaukat Hayat Baloch, Hassan Raza Baloch and Syed Abbas Bukhari, were also present on the occasion. Dr. Basheerullah Khan said that assured all-out cooperation to the taxpayers and asked for proposals to improve working and mitigate problems being faced by taxpayers and tax consultants.

Improved monitoring, using technology and closer collaboration between tax authorities around the world is helping FBR tighten the noose on tax evaders, he said adding that non-filers and tax cheats would be dealt according to the law and no relaxation will be given to them. November 30th is the last date for filing returns and those who missed the opportunity would remain non-filers until next year. At the occasion, RITBA President Syed Tauqeer Bukhari said that more countries were introducing voluntary disclosure programmes which are going down well as hiding money is getting riskier.

So far the voluntary disclosure programmes have brought in around ninety billion dollars globally which is set to increase, he informed. RITBA President demanded of the government to draw up a new plan to reward honest taxpayers to motivate taxpayers and improve compliance and asked for an improved procedure for tax assessment.

Syed Tanseer Bukhari recommended facilitation desks at mega shopping malls, DHA and Bahria Town to create awareness as advertisements in last few days remains unfavourable. General Secretary RITBA Zahid Shafique said that FBR should arrange vans to announce tax facilitation measures at busy commercial areas. Tax consultants demanded that existing taxpayers should not be squeezed but the tax base should be broadened for which free counters should be established at various points.