Antimicrobial resistance a key priority: Aamir

Islamabad : Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) containment is a major priority that has been included in national public health agenda, with the National Institute of Health (NIH) designated as the focal point for Antimicrobial Resistance . Pakistan has notified a multi-sectoral AMR oversight committee to develop various technical and policy documents, prominent among them being the National AMR Strategic Framework has been developed with along the ‘One Health’ approach.

A World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week statement issued by Minister for Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani here on Saturday informs that Pakistan has endorsed the Global Action Plan for Antimicrobial Resistance , developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is committed to implementing a strong programme for containment of AMR.

The National Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Framework has been developed through a consultative process in line with the five strategic objectives of

the World Health Organization Global Action Plan for Antimicrobial Resistance .

The NIH has been enrolled in World Health Organization Global Antimicrobial Surveillance System (GLASS) and is setting up sentinel surveillance for Antimicrobial Resistance using GLASS protocol. Pakistan is also among the few countries implementing Tricycle Project which is aimed at integrated trans-sectorial surveillance system for bacterial resistance to antibiotics on a global basis.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) remains a serious but avoidable health challenge in almost all countries of the world, with infections leading to longer illness, prolonged hospital stays, and loss of patient protection resulting in increased mortality and health care costs.

The Ministry of Health has also developed a National Action Plan (NAP) to ensure that current antimicrobials remain effective as long as possible for all those who need them, and to minimise the costs associated with their indiscriminate use. The major strategic priorities of NAP include development and implementation of a national awareness raising and behavioral change strategy on antimicrobial resistance; establishment of an integrated national Antimicrobial Resistance surveillance; improvements in prevention and control of infections in health care, community, animal health, food, agriculture and environment; enforcement of regulations for human and veterinary antimicrobial utilization; integration of Antimicrobial Resistance in all public health research agendas including research on vaccines; and estimation of health and economic burden of Antimicrobial Resistance for decision making.

The National Institute of Health , under the aegis of the Ministry of Health, is observing World Antibiotic Awareness Week from November 12-18.

The theme of this year’s observation is ‘Change can’t wait. Our time with antibiotics is running out.’ During the week, NIH has planned series of activities including distribution of awareness materials for general public, press briefings, talk shows, seminars, and an awareness walk the threat of antibiotic resistance and the importance of appropriate antibiotic prescribing.

A large number of health professionals, students, partners and media personnel participated in the event.