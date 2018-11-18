Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan rocket attack

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and another two wounded in a rocket attack in the Gurbaz area in Shawal tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said that a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with a rocket in the Gurgaz area, leaving two soldiers martyred and another two wounded.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sarbuland and Saeed Ahmad. The injured were named Masood and Hamza Rehman.